Long weekend ended on wet note

Working class people enjoyed a long week-end and it is time to resume duty in good earnest and clear the backlog of work pending. But unfortunately the week began on a wet note as the week-end monsoon rains continued for the fourth day inundating low lying areas and traffic snarls was witnessed all over the city due to bad conditions of roads. Roads were overcrowded with four wheelers in operation and the train services were delayed all over the city as water logging was reported in Kurla, Wadala and Dadar pockets of Central and Harbour lines. The situation may improve during the week end as the rains will lash the city for full week and the office goers will have to struggle through knee deep rain water. Despite BMC boasting itself about the rain readiness, lots of spade work needs to be done to avoid this precarious position during the monsoon season.

Akhilesh Krishna

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)