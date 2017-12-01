Love and religion

In 2016, 25-year-old Hadiya (born Akhila) has become the poster child for the conversion debate raging in Kerala. Within the twists and turns of this case, it has been turned into a question of ‘love jihad’. But this is a clear misreading of Hadiya’s situation and love jihad as well.

‘Love jihad ‘ refers that a Muslim man lures a Hindu Woman into relationship and marriage for the purpose of conversion. While Hadiya was converted to Islam long before she got married with Muslim man (Shafin Jahan) and she was practicing the religion privately for three years.

Therefore, we can’t say that she converted for love.

Md Rustam Parwez

