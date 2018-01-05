Lucknow’s Haj House painted saffron by Yogi Adityanath govt

The exterior walls of Haj House in Lucknow on Friday were painted in saffron colour.

Saffron colour is majorly related with the Hinduism and also associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Reacting to the incident, Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza said the move does not invite any controversy and the building has been painted saffron just to beautify it.

“There is no need for controversy in such things, saffron is an energetic and bright looking colour, the building looks beautiful. The opposition has no big issues against us so they raise inconsequential things,” Raza told ANI.

However, the opposition is claiming that the BJP has yet again resorted to alleged ‘saffroniasation” of the state.

Earlier, the secretariat building, which houses the offices of state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and top bureaucrats in Lucknow was also painted saffron.

Even Adityanath rolled out a fleet of 50 saffron buses last year.