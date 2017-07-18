Luke Kenny is all set to amaze South India

Rock On, Rock On 2, Banjo and the list goes on. The multi-talented Luke Kenny has created a buzz among the youngsters with his amazing performance.

When asked about his ‘Videsi’ (foreigner) looks, Luke said, “I am an Indian, 100% desi. I am from Mumbai and can speak in Hindi and Marathi too. Many at times people mistake me for a foreigner, its fun to see their reaction when I reply in Hindi or Marathi.”

‘Rock On’ revolved around a group of four aspiring musicians who form a rock band called “Magic”. Luke played the character of keyboard player Rob Nancy in the film, which also had Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli.

When asked about his movies, Luke said he was happy to re-unite with the Rock On co-Stars Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar and Purab Kolhi. Luke is also doing a film with Irrfan Khan and South Indian Actress Parvathy Menon.

Luke adds, “I am happy and excited to work with Parvathy, I hope that our chemistry on screen amazes the audience and it is going to be great experience sharing the screen with her for the first time.”

Apart from acting, Luke Kenny is the lead Singer of his band ‘Bolly Rockers’ and has made the audience groove to his Rock N Roll style twist of songs. Luke believes that music is the way to connect to the hearts of the audience and thus he is quite popular among the youngsters. Other than this, Luke will be featuring in a Web Series with a Popular Production House with well-known actors like Kalki Koechlin, Neil Bhoopalam and Tom Alter.

After his amazing career as an actor in Bollywood, Luke Kenny is all set to amaze the South Indian audience with his looks and acting.