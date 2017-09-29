Lupin gets USFDA nod for infection treating drug

Drug major Lupin said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its doxycycline hyclate tablets used for treatment of various infections.

The company has received USFDA’S final approval for its doxycycline hyclate tablets in the strengths of 75 mg and 150 mg, Lupin said in a BSE filing.

The product is a generic version of Aqua Pharmaceuticals LLC’s acticlate tablets.

As per IMS MAT June 2017 data, doxycycline hyclate tablets had annual sales of approximately USD 263 million in the US.

The drug is used for treatment of infections caused by various microorganisms and as an adjunctive therapy in severe acne, the company said.

The stock closed 0.82 per cent up at Rs 1013.25 on BSE.