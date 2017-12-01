Madrasas have nothing to do with terrorism

What Dr Alexander Evans, the Deputy High Commissioner to India, said on the occasion of visiting to Al Mahad UI Aali Al Islami Hyderabad on November 28, is a strict slap on the faces of those who see madrasas with the eyes of suspicion. He said “I visited a lot of madrasas around South Asia in order to figure out what is going on in them. And I found nothing but that all ongoing activities of madrasas are comfortable and far away from terrorism, jihad and so on. There is no link between madrasas and terrorism.

Asif Iqbal Qasmi

