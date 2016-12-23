Magnificent knock by Karun Nair

Kudos to Karun Nair for becoming the second Indian batsmen to score a triple century after Virender Sehwag. Karun has now became the third player in Test history, and the first Indian to turn his maiden hundred into a triple century. Playing in his third match, Karun Nair has really played a scintillating knock. He used his feet beautifully against the spinners and played some pleasing strokes on the off side. He has replaced Ajinkya Rahane in the side. The stupendous achievement with a wonderful combination of stamina, perseverance, and devotion after a couple of unfortunate innings and exhibiting a wide repertoire of stroke play has put Karun’s name in India’s cricket history in golden letters.

