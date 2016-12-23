Magnificent knock by Karun Nair

By
Vinod Dixit
-
0

Kudos to Karun Nair for becoming the second Indian batsmen to score a triple century after Virender Sehwag. Karun has now  became the third player in Test history, and the first Indian to turn his maiden hundred into a triple century. Playing in his third match, Karun Nair has really played a scintillating knock. He used his feet beautifully against the spinners and played some pleasing strokes on the off side. He has replaced Ajinkya Rahane in the side. The stupendous achievement with a wonderful combination of stamina, perseverance, and devotion after a couple of unfortunate innings and exhibiting a wide repertoire of stroke play has  put Karun’s name in India’s cricket history in golden letters.

READ  Ind vs Eng, 5th Test: Karun Nair's triple ton lifts India to record 759/9 declared

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)

Vinod Dixit

Latest posts by Vinod Dixit (see all)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR