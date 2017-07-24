Maha Assembly adopts condolence motion for Bhilare Guruji

The Maharashtra Assembly condoled the death of Gandhian Bhilare Guruji, who claimed to have saved Mahatma Gandhi from a knife attack by Nathuram Godse.

The Assembly adopted a condolence motion after recalling the services of Bhilare Guruji.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his work in the freedom struggle and post-independence period is important.

“He helped in developing several co-operative institutes. His political career was dedicated to serve people,” said the Chief Minister.

Bhiku Daji Bhilare, who claimed to have saved Mahatma Gandhi from being killed by Nathuram Godse in 1944, passed away after a brief illness on July 19.

The 98-year-old Gandhian, popularly known as Bhilare Guruji, was cremated at his village, Bhilar, in Mahabaleshwar teshil in western Maharashtras Satara district.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil spoke about his political and social contribution.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said,”When Mahatma Gandhi was in Mahabaleshwar, Godse visited there and attacked him with a knife. It was Bhilare Guruji who saved Gandhi from this attack. The Commission formed after Gandhis assassination had also mentioned about this attack and his act of saving Gandhi.