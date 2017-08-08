Maha industries dept denotified land to favour builders: Oppn

The Opposition Congress and NCP in the Maharashtra Assembly alleged that the state industries department has denotified 12,429 hectares of land to “benefit” some builders.

The charge was refuted by state Industries Minister Subhash Desai.

“During January 1, 2015 to 31 March, 2017 Maharashtra industries department denotified 12,429 hectares as against total notified area of 14,219 hectares,” alleged Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

“This clearly means, 90 per cent hectares of area is denotified by this (present) government. Then what is going to happen to Make in Maharashtra and much advertised claims of Rs seven lakh crore coming in the form of investment,” questioned Vikhe Patil, a senior Congress leader.

“The department has given the reason of farmers opposition for denotification of the land. I think it is not Make in Maharashtra but it is Fake in Maharashtra,” the Congress leader said.

“I have a case of a builder from Mumbai, who had applied for denotification of land in Igatpuri tehsil of Nashik district. The same land was earlier notified for industrial purpose and subsequently denotified on the application of the builder citing farmers opposition. Since when a builder is considered as farmer?,” he asked.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar alleged that it is a “huge land scam.”

“As per my estimation, it is a scam worth Rs 50,000 crore. The government is acquiring land and later selling it to builders for housing projects,” he alleged and demanded a Special Investigation Team probe.

Desai, a senior Shiv Sena leader said, “Rajendra Darda and Narayan Rane were previous industries ministers of Maharashtra who had denotified land in Igatpuri from 2010 to 2014.”

“When I received the proposal from the said builder, the proposed land for denotification was scattered and it was not a single piece of land. Hence the proposal of denotification of 106 hectares of land was sanctioned. Before returning the land, it was properly measured,” said Desai.

According to the minister, in last three years, the Maharashtra government has notified 16,045 hectares of land of which 9,376 hectares is acquired.