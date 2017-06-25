BJP under Narendra Modi-Amit Shah combination is going great guns and the Maha Mission 2019 is one more mission to step up the chances of getting elected for the second time in the Parliamentary elections. They aim to conquer Maharashtra state for the second successive term without the help of Shiv Sena. The seeds are sown for getting the fruits in the name of success. Now the time will tell how the people react to various acts of commission and omission by BJP. It is anybody’s guess and the Maha mission may work wonders in the next two years.

CKR Nathan

