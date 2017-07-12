Mahagun Moderne Society attacked by villagers

Hundreds of residents staying at the Mahagun Moderne Society in Noida’s Sector 78 faced a harrowing time on Wednesday when a mob ghearaoed the premises and pelted stones. The ruckus was created after a Mahagun Moderne Society resident allegedly beat up a maid. Reports said that the maid was assaulted for allegedly stealing Rs 17,000 cash. The problem started when angry villagers residing nearby the housing society gathered around the premises at 7 am and tried to enter the society flats forcefully.

When stopped by the security guards, the mob started pelting stones.

They also blocked a main Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road at Barola, halting traffic towards Noida Phase 2 Industrial Area.

One of the residents of the society said that the maid was caught stealing from one of the apartments and was handed over to police. However, there are conflicting reports about what actually triggered the incident.

Residents said maid stole money and they allowed her go when she confessed. Others, however, claim that she was held captive till morning. Investigation are on, ”AK Singh, Noida Superintendent of Police was quoted as saying. Meanwhile, the residents of the society remained indoors, and were not able to send their kids to school or get their maids in.

Sensing the seriousness of the matter, SP City Arun Kumar Singh had to rush to the spot to take stock of the situation.Adequate police personnel have been deployed at the society and the situation is now said to be under control.

A user on Facebook also posted a video of the brawl.