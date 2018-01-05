Maharashtra to set up board for non-English medium schools

The Maharashtra government has decided to form an education board for non-English medium schools, Education Minister Vinod Tawde said.

Speaking at a function in Sindhudurg district, Tawde said, “The government has decided to form an international education board to prepare syllabus for non-English medium schools. In the first phase, 100 selected Marathi schools will function according to the new syllabus.”

Tawde also assured to look into the issue of reducing non-teaching tasks of teachers in the coming days. The state and Union governments have been using teachers for several non-teaching tasks, including for carrying out surveys and Census from time to time apart from deploying them for election duty.

Recently, the state government’s decision allowing private companies to open schools had not gone down well with educationists and parents’ bodies, especially as it came on the heels of another controversial government move – to shut down 1,314 schools across Maharashtra. On Thursday, the state assembly cleared an amendment to the Maharashtra Self-Financed Schools (Establishment and Regulation) Act 2012, and on Friday, the amendment to the bill was sent to the Legislative Council for discussion. The new amendment allows companies registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, to set up schools in the state.