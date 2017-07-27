Maha’s sex ratio declines to 899 in 2016: Sawant

Maharashtra Health Minister Deepak Sawant informed the legislative assembly that the state’s sex ratio (number of girls per 1,000 boys) has dropped to 899 in 2016 from 960 in the previous year.

“The ratio of girls was 960 as against per 1,000 boys born in 2015, which dropped to 899 in 2016,” Sawant said in a written reply over a question asked regarding female birth rate in the state.

“The districts where the drop in female child birth was high are- Washim, Pune and Osmanabad. Washim district has reported a 49 per cent drop in female child birth, followed by 46 per cent in Pune and 34 per cent in Osmanabad district,” Sawant said.

While responding to a question over the reason behind the drop in female birth ratio, Sawant said it was due to the “secondary status” given to women in the society.

He also said that the state government has appointed 608 officials for effective implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

“Other measures are also being undertaken,” Sawant said.