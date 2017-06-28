Mahatma Gandhi’s relevance today

Looking at the present state of affairs in India, one would probably surmise that Gandhism, whatever the term may mean, do not have much relevance in modern times. Since independence, the country has witnessed many violent communal riots. It is a fact that we are not following any of Gandhi’s teachings which are mostly confined to text books. But it’s surprising that Gandhi has been a great light for the Tibetan leader Dalai Lama who puts the former’s success in right perspective. From Dalai Lama to Desmond Tutu and from Martin Luther King to Nelson Mandela, all were inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, all in their own different ways. And so Gandhism is alive and well in the modern world. He has inspired and will continue to be inspired by many political, social and religious leaders all over the world. We need more citizens to understand the Gandhian letter and spirit, and steer the community towards social and intellectual progress, living a simple life and cultivating higher levels of thought.

