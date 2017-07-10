Make city free of potholes

Pothole free roads can become a reality by resurfacing the entire stretch of the pothole ridden road or by hot rolling or by constructing an asphalt road above a concrete road or by constructing a new road by digging furrows into the ground before asphalting the road. So merely filling in potholes with any material like bricks etc will be an exercise in futility and a waste of money and thus must be permanently banned.

For safety sake the three wheeler bike must be encouraged as it is more stable than the two wheeler bike. Both the bike rider and pillion rider must wear crash helmets and a special separate lane must be reserved for motorists where ever they ply. They must be permitted to use the see link and all flyovers etc inside and outside the city and on all roads and lanes etc Security cameras should be installed and first aid and accident relief facilities must be provided every four kilometres in addition to sonorous lines or tiles on both sides of the road.

Peter Castellino

