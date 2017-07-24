Make it Happen

Hello again, I conduct mind power workshops and seminars all the time. Many people ask me for some immediate ideas to start working with the law of attraction. Here are a few exercises to start with, these might seem too simple and easy, but hold within them huge possibilities. Life is supposed to be simple. We complicate it. Your mind and body have been programmed over the years to accept your daily routine. To create new results, your mind and body need new routines.

So here it goes

Exercise 1: Give the universe a task list

Draw a column down the centre of a piece of paper, on the left hand side write: Things I am inspired to do today.

On the right hand side write: Things I want the universe to take care of for me.

On the left hand column, write only the things you are inspired to take immediate action on, the tasks that feel right and clear to you in the moment.

On the right side of the paper, write the things that you aren’t clear on. Anything that you feel resistance towards, or things you haven’t even figured out how to start yet.

This exercise helps you become clear on exactly what you want while demonstrating faith that the universe can handle any details you are unsure of.

For example,

On the left hand column write: Have lunch with my best friend

On the right hand column write: Find a fun and delightful way to come up with the car payment

You will be amazed at how the universe will work out the details for you, without any extra effort on your part.

Very Important: Anytime the universe accomplishes one of these tasks for you, it is very important to acknowledge it and be grateful for it. The universe wants to please you, but first, it must understand what pleases you first.

Exercise 2: Seeing the world with a fresh set of eyes

Imagine that you have just landed on earth. Today is your first day here. You have no preconceived notions about anything. Everything is fresh and new to you. You immediately realise all of the unbelievable experiences you can have on this planet. Now imagine you are writing a letter to someone ‘back home’. Tell them about the place you are residing in and all the positive things it has to offer. Emphasize on the convenience of things such as cell phones, televisions, computers, and cars. Explain the hundreds of food choices you have within minutes of where you live. Tell them about people and how there are so many you can meet and share things with. Talk about the millions of ways these people have to make money. Talk about all of the options of fun things to do and places to go. For the next few days, keep acting like everything you see is brand new. With this exercise, your mind begins to open up to possibilities it may have forgotten about during its normal routine life. This prompts your mind to see things differently and begin a search of more exciting things in its environment. Our brains automatically search for patterns. Through this type of conditioning, new patterns develop that attract new circumstances and experiences. It also produces the feelings associated with wonderment and excitement, which carry a specific vibratory rate.

Exercise 3: The ‘Remember when?’ Game

Choose something you’d like to change about your life. Begin to visualise your life with this change in the now. Take time to put yourself directly in the scene of this new life. Once you have accomplished this, imagine you are talking to a friend. Tell this friend how you remember the way your life used to be before this change. Recall it as something from the past. Ask your friend if they “remember when________________”

For example: “Do you remember when I used to live in that crummy apartment building? I remember living there before moving into my beautiful new house. I love my new neighbourhood so much. I almost can’t believe I used to live in that apartment”.

Using the “Remember when” technique can quickly shift your mindset into a better place. By looking at current situation as something that happened in the past, you tell your mind that you have moved on to better things. The subconscious mind does not know the difference between something real and something imagined. The more you practice, the more your mind will understand the change as fact and create it for you.

Exercise 4: Make a shopping list

Everyday no matter where you go. Scribble out lists of things you see that you want. The more lists you make the better. Treat the universe like your personal supermarket. Nothing is off limits. It’s best to use loose scraps of paper that are unimportant. The more you lose and forget about these lists the easier it becomes for them to manifest. When we focus intently on waiting for something to show up in our life, we offer a vibration of worry or lack that creates resistance. Lists are way to forget because they are not generally something we want to think too much about. And in this case, it releases our dreams to the universe, taking all the pressure off the manifesting process.

Exercise 5: Getting in charge of your vibration with intentions

In order to send out vibrations that match your intentions, your mind must believe in your power to create those intentions. A better way to train your subconscious mind is by starting with small intentions that you act upon.

Example, Say to yourself, “I am going to walk to the sink and wash this cup”

Follow this step as effortlessly as possible. Do it with a smile on your face, feeling how light and easy it is.

Throughout the day, announce all small intentions and act them out.

This exercise trains your mind that whatever you intend and announce, will manifest. Acting out your intentions joyfully and effortlessly teaches the subconscious mind that the creation process is easy and delightful for you. Action is intention made manifest. As this becomes practice, work your way up the scale of things you intend to happen in your life.

Exercise 6: Create what you already have

Look at something you currently have. Announce to yourself “ I have this ________”

Examples

“I have this really comfortable bed”

“I have a great group of friends”

“I have a two thousand rupee note”

Now, remind yourself that you have created everything in your life. Follow that with announcing how powerful of a creator you are. You have already materialised so many things that you have desired. Through focussing your creative intent on what you have already manifested, you can easily remind yourself of the power that you possess.

Repeat to yourself “I am a powerful creator that can manifest whatever I choose”.

Offer gratitude for your creations and be delighted that all of life supports you in your manifestations.

So until next week

Stay Positive, Stay Abundant

Umesh Pherwani