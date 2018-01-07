Makhaya Ntini steps down as Zimbabwe bowling coach

Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini has resigned from his role as Zimbabwe’s bowling coach.

The Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), in an official statement, confirmed the news.

“It is with regret that Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announces that Makhaya Ntini, the National Team Bowling Coach, has tendered his resignation from ZC, with immediate effect”, it read.

“Makhaya has brought a wealth of experience and practical knowledge to ZC, and ZC and its players and coaching staff were fortunate to have had an opportunity to work closely with him during this period and to learn from his many years of playing for Cricket South Africa at the highest level”, the statement added.

Ntini, 40, who played 101 Tests for the Proteas, has held the responsibility of bowling coach since January 2016 for a term of two years but has now resigned ahead of a busy year for South Africa, reports ESPNcricinfo.

With the sacking of Zimbabwean coach Dav Whatmore, Ntini was appointed as interim head coach for the home series against India in 2016.