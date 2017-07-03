Making mayhem of monsoon rains

Austria’s pothole filling mixture is on its way to Mumbai and before that monsoon rains have arrived in the city paving way for potholed roads and water logging in craters obstruct the traffic flow on main streets of the metro. Good roads are the need of the hour. Potholes are causing huge inconvenience to motorists. Notice must be issued to contractors for completing road repairing work on war footing basis. If they fail to complete the assigned task then fresh contractors should be appointed to give a face lift to the damaged roads. New methods have to be followed instead of doing stop gap arrangement. One more problem with heavy downpour is the accumulation of garbage on beach shores making it more unhygienic as bad smell emanates. The environment is totally polluted and if the rains continue till week end then drinking water may be contaminated and BMC should make arrangements to plug leakages and provide clean drinking water. Often dilapidated buildings collapse after heavy rains.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)