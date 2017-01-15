Man – An unsocial animal

The accused had consumed fish and rice after kidnapping, raping and murdering the minor girl at Bhayander.

The horrific rape and murder incident of a four old girl in Bhayander raises questions about the safety of minor children in the city. The Thane rural police have appealed to residents to keep an eye on children when they venture outside the house for playing. They have also asked residents to remain vigilant against miscreants and anti-social elements. Often it has been observed that strangers lure children on the pretext of offering them chocolate and kidnap them. The assault and murder of minor girl in Bhayander has shocked residents.

Three men have been arrested by the police and they are searching for the fourth accused. Mahesh Patil, Thane Rural Superintendent of Police confirmed about the arrest. The incident occurred on 9th January when the four year old girl Humera Mahibrooza Qureshi went missing when she had stepped out of the house for playing. Her parents approached the Navghar police and reported about the incident as they filed a missing compliant.

“Two children noticed a cat which was trying to eat something as a child’s hands and fingers of the foot was visible as they informed people. People alerted us as we went to the spot were the murder occurred. We removed the body from the drain and identified the victim as Humera. Since Humera’s clothes were recovered near the place we suspected that she was raped,” said Mahesh Patil.

A team was formed by the Navghar police to investigate this case.

Later they nabbed the prime accused Mohammad Younis Haji Mohammad Basheer Saha alias Jiru (24).

After probing this case, it was ascertained that the accused had lured the victim with chocolates and took her near drain. The other accused Mohammad Rozan Ishaque Raini alias Langda (38), Jitendra alias Jitu Theerthprasad Rao (32) and Rajesh too were present there.

“After raping the minor, Jiru assaulted the girl with a sharp weapon as she sustained injuries and died. Subsequently, Jiru and his accomplices dumped her body in the drain,” said Mr. Patil.

Later they went to a nearby hotel and had fish and rice. Police started questioning local people for gaining more information about the crime.

“A post mortem examination has confirmed rape. They nabbed the accused Jiru as he confessed about committing the crime,” said a source from Navghar Police Station.

Police also took Jitendra and Rozan into custody. The other accused Rajesh is absconding and police are searching for him.