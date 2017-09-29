Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero injured in car accident

Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero was rushed to hospital after being injured in a car accident in the Netherlands.

The incident took place when the 29-year-old was returning from a concert in Amsterdam featuring Colombian singer Maluma.

He was travelling to airport to fly back to Manchester when his taxi was involved in an accident leaving the Argentinian with suspected broken ribs.

Aguero, who was reportedly wearing his seat belt, suffered broken ribs after the taxi carrying the City star apparently crashed into a pole.

City defender, who has been in fine form at the start of the 2017-18 campaign, is likely to be ruled out for an extended period of time, goal.com reported.

Aguero, who has scored seven goals in eight appearances he made in all competitions so far, is expected to miss a number of City’s Premier League and Champions League games if the striker is ruled out of action for an extended period.

He is also likely to miss Argentina’s crucial final two World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador.