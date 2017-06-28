Manju was assaulted like Nirbhaya, I am the witness

Indrani had voiced her protest against the murder of Manju but jail authorities threatened to take action against her.

Indrani Mukerjea informed the CBI court that jail authorities had sexually assaulted the victim Manju Shetye in Byculla jail. Jail staff had wrapped saree on Manju’s neck and had attacked her. Indrani had voiced her protest against the murder but jail authorities threatened to take action against her. She said that jail staff had brutally assaulted Manju which reminds one of the Nirbhaya incident. Later 200 inmates had launched an agitation to protest against the injustice meted out against them. They burned newspapers, furniture and shouted slogans before the authorities reigned again. A probe has been ordered into the incident and six jail staff members were suspended.

Indrani said, “I had heard a loud noise as all inmates had come out of their cell. We saw that Manju was being sexually assaulted by jail authorities. A stick was inserted inside her private parts. Shetye lost her consciousness as she was later taken to the hospital by male officers. The next day, I learned that Shetye had died in JJ Hospital. After this incident, the jail authorities had ordered for the lathi charge of female jail inmates. Even I was assaulted by the jail authorities.”

More than 200 women inmates, including Mukherjee, have been booked for rioting and criminal conspiracy inside the jail. Indrani’s lawyer said in her application that bruise marks can be seen on Mukerjea’s body all over after being beaten up by Jail staff.



A fresh plea has been made by Advocate Sudeep Pasbola and Gunjan Mangla for allowing Indrani to record her statement before a magistrate if necessary. Indrani said she is willing to offer her statement as a witness.

Shetye’s post-mortem report indicates that she had been assaulted as her body had 10 to 13 bruises. The investigation into the murder of Shetye has been transferred to Mumbai crime branch.

We will look into the allegations against the jail staff,” Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III), said.

Police are recording statements of other inmates in the Manju’s custodial death incident. On 25 August 2015 Indrani Mukerjea was arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora, in 2012.

Indrani was charged under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Since September 2015 Indrani has been held in judicial custody at a women’s-only prison in Byculla Jail.