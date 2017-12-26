Maoist leader arrested, arms and ammunition recovered

Security personnel arrested a top CPI (Maoists) leader from Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district during an anti-Maoist campaign on Tuesday, police said.

The Maoist leader was arrested from an area under the jurisdiction of Patamda police station, the police said.

A loaded country-made pistol of 7.65 bore, five cartridges, one magazine, four bundles of codex wire, 25 detonators and explosives were recovered from the Maoist leader’s possession, a police officer said.

The Maoist was allegedly involved in all major Maoist attacks in the East Singhbhum district, including the gunning down of JMM MP Sunil Mahato in 2007, the police said.

“We have arrested Rajendra Singh Munda alias Gudru alias Raju alias Chandan during a joint anti-Naxal operation by the CRPF and the district armed police in the early hours today,” Senior Superintendent of Police Anoop T Mathew said.

Munda is a resident of Balidih in the adjoining Seraikela-Kharswan district, the SSP said while addressing a press conference here.

Mathew said Munda was involved in all major Maoist activities for over a decade.

He was also involved in the killing of JMM MP Sunil Mahato, the landmine blast near Burudih dam in Ghatsila sub-division that claimed lives of 14 CRPF jawans in 2009 and the Chekam landmine blast, he said.

The SSP also said that the Maoist leader confessed to his crimes during interrogation.

Several cases are pending against him in adjoining West Bengal, he said.

“We have informed the West Bengal police since many cases are pending against him in Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia districts there,” he said.

“We have also informed the CBI because the agency was investing Mahato’s killing,” the SSP said.