Maratha community members stage ‘chakka jam’

The Maratha community members on Tuesday staged ‘chakka jam’, as a part of their ongoing protests across Maharashtra to press for their demands, including reservation.

Vehicular movement on some roads connecting Mumbai to Pune, Nashik and Gujarat were affected because of the agitation, the protesters said.

According to Mumbai police, there were reports of the agitation being held at Kurla, Bhoiwada, Trombay, Bhandup, Mankhurd areas in the metropolis in a peaceful manner.

A meeting regarding the agitation was held in Mumbai two weeks back where the line of action was decided, the Maratha community leaders involved in the planning said.

The community leaders have also decided to hold their ‘biggest’ rally in Mumbai on March 6, the first day of the state Budget session.

The community, pre-dominant in Maharashtra politics, had earlier taken out silent marches in various districts of the state last year, following the rape and murder of a girl at Kopardi in Ahmednagar district. The victim girl was a Maratha, while the culprits were Dalit.

The community members are demanding inclusion in OBC category, reservations for Marathas in educational institutes and government jobs, and strict punishment for accused in the Kopardi rape and murder case.