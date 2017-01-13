Maratha morcha organisers meeting on Jan 15 over Mumbai rally

Amid uncertainty over its proposed “mook” (silent) march in the country’s financial capital, the Maratha Kranti Morcha will organise a meeting at Wadala on Sunday to scotch any “miscommunication” about holding of the rally, which it claimed would be biggest such gathering.

The official communication issued by the organisers here cited some incidents of “miscommunication” casting doubts over holding of the Mumbai rally.

To avoid any further confusion, the organisers have called for the meeting.

“The meeting held on January 8 in Dadar in Central Mumbai had proposed to hold the biggest every rally in Mumbai of Maratha community, but some leaders had demanded postponing the morcha as elections to municipal corporations and zilla parishads have been announced,” it said.

At the meeting in Wadala, January 31 is likely to be announced as the date for holding the “mook morcha”.

The numerically and politically strong community in Maharashtra, which constitutes around 32% of total population, has been holding mook or silent morchas demanding reservation in government jobs and education.

The communication mentioned about the objections raised on the timing of the proposed Mumbai rally at a time when the model code of conduct is in force in 25 districts (Zilla Parishads) and 10 municipal corporations, going to polls next month.

It said reservations were raised about the outcome of the rally as government may not be able to commit itself to any demand due to the poll code.