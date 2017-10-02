Margot Robbie thought she wasn’t hot enough for ‘Wolf of Wall Street’

‘The Wolf of Wall street’ became a breakout movie for Margot Robbie, but now she has revealed that she wasn’t sexy enough to play a blonde bombshell in the Martin Scorsese directorial.

According to news.co.au, the Australian actress has now disclosed that she feared cinemagoers wouldn’t react well to her performance in the film.

Robbie said, “When I was playing Naomi in ‘The Wolf of Wolf Street’ it was so high-tempo sexy. I was acutely aware that the line in the screenplay was ‘the hottest blonde ever’, I’m clearly not the hottest blonde ever. I was just terrified that people would see the movie and think ‘eugh! She’s not that great.”

Robbie also took issue with those who have placed emphasis on her looks above her acting performances in her other films, admitting that it was ‘frustrating’ when critics took this approach.

“All the reading, all the acting coaching, and then someone reviews the movie or interviews you and all they do is focus on the aesthetics. You think: “F*** you. You’ve totally discredited the work I did and it’s not fair!” noted Robbie.

It should be noted that Robbie will star as figure skater Tonya Harding in the forthcoming biopic ‘I, Tonya’, which is set to release in December.