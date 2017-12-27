Margot Robbie wants to surprise audiences with ‘I, Tonya’

Australian actress Margot Robbie, who is a frontrunner in the race to the Oscars in Best Actress category, has revealed that she wanted to surprise her fans with this movie.

According to Contactmusic.com, the 27-year-old actress feels that the characters in the movie are amazing, so flawed and wrong and you can see a bit of yourself in them at times.

The ‘Suicide Squad’ star said, “You’ve got the mockumentary feeling, the very dark comedy, real life events, real life people. You’ve got an event people remember, but have very strong feelings about. These characters are amazing, so flawed and wrong, and yet you empathise with them in a weird way. You can see a bit of yourself in them at times. There was a real opportunity to surprise people.”

She also opened up about a bigger challenge that she had to face while shooting the movie.

She shared that the biggest challenge for her was learning how to ice skate, adding, “I did four months of training, five days a week, four hours a day.”

“On Christmas Eve, I was at the rink. And now I actually really miss it. I kept my ice skates, but I said goodbye to a whole world of pain that I didn’t realise came along with figure skating,” Robbie said.

The ‘Whiskey Tango Foxtrot’ star noted that she also enjoyed stepping up to play a lead role.

She explained, “It’s the first time where the title is also my character’s name. I have never done that before. I was Jane in Tarzan. And I wasn’t the Wolf of Wall Street, Leo was. This was the first time that I really had the weight of the film on my shoulders.”

Based on unbelievable but true events, the film is a darkly comedic tale of American figure skater, Tonya and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history.

Tonya was the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition, her legacy was ruined by her association with an infamous attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan in 1994.