Margot Robbie’s friends feel she will ‘burn out’

Margot Robbie has been on a roll juggling multiple movies and the actor said her friends are worried about her and feel she will “burn out”.

The 27-year-old actor, whose performance in the biopic “I, Tonya” is being touted as Oscar-worthy, said she finds it difficult to say no to good opportunities that come her way.

“Things are crazy right now. I’ve done four films this year.

More than I’ve ever done. People are like, ‘You should slow down, you’re gonna burn out.

“But I (feel) so lucky that I get to work all the time. It seems too good to be true to have so many opportunities. I couldn’t possible say no to anything so I try to do everything and see where it takes me,” Robbie told Grazia UK magazine.

The actor, however, admitted to being exhausted after an “insane” film schedules.

“It’s insane and I’m exhausted but I’m so happy and grateful. I don’t need sleep. I want to direct and produce in the future. I want to keep the ball rolling,” she said.