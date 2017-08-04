MbPT to begin RFID operations in next 2 months

Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) is planning to commence tracking of vehicular and passenger traffic in its operation area through RFID (Radio Frequency Identification Tag) in the next two months, a senior official said.

“As a part of our endeavour to ensure safety and surveillance in the MbPT area here, we have installed RFID facility to track the movement of containers and vehicular passenger traffic entering the docks,” MbPT chairman Sanjay Bhatia said.

He was talking at an event organised by the Smarts Cities Council of India here.

“We are hopeful of commencing the system in the next two months,” he said.

Bhatia said the project is being implemented by software and IT services provider Wipro wherein RFID tags will be issued to all the vehicles entering the docks.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has already commenced tracking and viewing of container movement through the logistics data bank (LDB) services, implemented by a joint venture of Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC) and Japanese firm NEC Corporation.

Under the LDB, an RFID tag would be attached to each container which would be tracked through the RFID readers installed at different locations, which will enable JNPT to handle the tracking and viewing of container movement across all ports to the inland container depots (ICDs) and end-users.

He said the MbPT is also working on the project to develop the eastern water front plan and create infrastructure that will include a marina twice the length of Mairne Drive, a central garden five time larger than Oval Maidan, a new BKC and a Central government office complex.