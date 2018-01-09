Medical treatment is very affordable in India

Medical treatment and care is probably one of the cheapest and best in the world in India. All sorts of medical tests are available here at much cheaper cost. MRI, CT scan, ultrasonography, ECG and 2D echo, tests for cancer, liver function test, lung function test, sleep apnoia and tests as required are available at many centers with good reliability.

Dental and ophthalmic treatment is much cheaper here. Dental implants, caps, root canal, tooth extraction, fixed and removable dentures are quite cheap here and done very competently.

Doctors are very able and caring and in government hospitals you get many medicines free or on subsidised cost. Nurses take good care and you can get “aayas “(mausi) for Rs 600 per day care and same for night care.

Mahendra Singh

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)