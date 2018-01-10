Meghan Markle deletes social media accounts

Meghan Markle has shut down her Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Shortly after her first royal engagement of 2018 with Prince Harry, the ‘Suits’ star deactivated her social media accounts, confirmed Kensington Palace.

The palace, as reported by The Independent, said she was “grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years” but had closed them “as she has not used these accounts for some time”.

The 36-year-old’s various accounts had been inactive for quite some time.

In April last year, she shut down her lifestyle website ‘The Tig’.

Social media for the royal family is typically handled by the official accounts of Kensington Palace and Clarence House, rather than inspanidual members having their own pages.

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and the American actress will take place on May 19.