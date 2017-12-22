Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner finalise divorce

“Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner are officially divorced.

Benoist originally filed for divorce in December of 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

Since they did not have any children together, the finalisation of the divorce mostly surrounded property settlements, reported E! Online.

Benoist and Jenner wed in spring 2015 after getting engaged in July 2013.

The former couple met while playing love interests on Ryan Murphy’s musical TV series “Glee” in 2012.

Jenner also guest-starred on two episodes of CW’s “Supergirl” in 2016.