Michael Caine was in ‘Dunkirk’ and nobody noticed!

In a recent interview with a leading daily in Hollywood, ’Dunkirk’ director Christopher Nolan revealed that legendary actor Michael Caine was in fact in ‘Dunkirk’ and he is actually surprised that not a lot of people noticed his presence in the film. Filmmaker Nolan revealed that Caine lent his voice t a scene featuring Hardy and Jack Lowden.

Nolan said, “”It’s shocking to me that a lot of people haven’t (spotted the cameo) when he has really one of the most distinctive voices in cinema. I wanted very much to squeeze him in here. It’s a bit of a nod to his character in ‘Battle of Britain’. And also, it’s Michael. He has to be in all my films, after all.” Caine has featured in all of Nolan’s films since ‘Batman Begins’ in 2005.

In ‘Dunkirk’, he can be heard giving orders to pilots Hardy and Jack Lowden in the cockpit.

‘Dunkirk’ released last week and the movie features, Tom Hardy, Harry Styles and Cillian Murphy in the lead.