Mindwash yourself for success

Hello again, this week let me discuss a concept with you that will change your life. In order to reach the level of success, confidence and prosperity that you crave for yourself, you have to mindwash yourself. Yes you read it right the first time mindwash yourself. In order to do this, you need to know this, you are already mind washed with beliefs and external stimuli. The world that we live in always is trying to mind wash you i.e. control your behaviour. It is trying to penetrate your subconscious mind to influence the decisions you make. It has been very wisely said that if you do not run your subconscious mind, someone else will run it for you.

You are being constantly mindwashed by the media through advertisements and news. That is why every company worth its salt is spending millions on their advertising budgets just to penetrate your subconscious mind. Companies are aware that once they penetrate your subconscious mind they will have control over your decision making. Once someone has control over your subconscious mind, they are able to control what you create and your reality, so wouldn’t it be great if you could mind wash yourself to have control over your mind, rather than someone else having that power over you. In this article, I will teach you how to mind wash yourself and reprogram your mind for the purpose of creating your desired success.

Mindwash if applied properly you will be able to achieve success, buy property, promote abundance self-confidence and happiness for yourself. If this needs to work you should be persistent and possess a small amount of will power. Here is how the subconscious mind works. The key to our subconscious minds is our beliefs and it takes a minimum of 21 days to create a brand new belief. Repetition is key. So are you ready, let’s get started.

Your subconscious mind is not only extremely powerful but also extremely vulnerable. Here are some facts about your subconscious mind.

A) Your subconscious mind is working 24/7 i.e. it is always on and is recording what you are hearing and saying. It is even picking up what you are not consciously aware of. This is how subliminal messages work.

B) Your subconscious mind is a giant tape recorder, it records all of your life’s memories and experiences. It stores all events as mental movies and images.

C) It does not hear ‘No’ or ‘Not’. If you say to yourself “I will not smoke cigarettes” The image that appears in your mind is of cigarettes. Thus you continue to think cigarettes.

D) It cannot comprehend the future. The subconscious only knows ‘Now’. The present is the only tense that exists. That is why if you have goals, you should see them as already accomplished.

E) Our subconscious controls 95 per cent of our lives. It forms our habits and we are creatures of habit. A majority of the things you said and thought today you also said and thought about it yesterday. That means the conscious mind is only in control five percent of the time.

F) The subconscious mind cannot tell the difference between your imagination and an actual event. That is the reason you get scared when you are watching a horror movie, even though you consciously know that it is not real, but the subconscious mind cannot make out the difference.

G) Repetition creates new beliefs in the subconscious mind. Say or think anything long enough and you will eventually start to believe it even if it is completely false at that time.

At the quantum level you will literally begin to attract the very things you place inside of your subconscious mind. You attract the things you think about most often. This is the easiest explanation of the law of attraction. It is a very true and powerful universal law. It states that you will attract events, people, circumstances and opportunities that matches your dominant beliefs , thoughts and words. Your thoughts are the form of dynamic energy that attracts to you exactly what you think. Since the subconscious mind forms our habits, we think about the same thoughts over and over again and this is why we attract the same reality repeatedly.

So in order to change or choose a better reality we must reprogram our subconscious thoughts. This is why we need to mindwash ourselves. Here are seven simple and easy to follow steps to do it.

Step 1: Take a sheet of paper and write down what you want in full detail. It can be anything from a lifestyle to getting that new car. Just make sure it is crystal clear and in detail.

Step 2: Begin to visualise yourself already having and attaining your desired object. Make a mental movie in your mind and play it out as if its already happening.

Step 3: Stop watching any kind of news or television shows that contradict your new belief. Since your subconscious mind is always influenced you must be very strict with the information that gets across to it. Just by consciously not watching the news for 30 days you will make your vibrations rise.

Step 4: Create a short affirmation that implies that you already have your desired object. For example, if you want to become confident, create an affirmation such as, “I am confident”. Remember all your affirmations have to be in the present tense, such as “I have” or “I am”.

Step 5: Set an alarm on your phone at a certain time that shall remind you to speak your chosen affirmation. Set a five minute timer on your phone and repeat this affirmation over and over again. While you are saying this images will start appearing in your mind regarding what you are saying. Do this for a minimum period of 21 days. You can also make a sound recording on your phone and listen to it and repeat at a low comfortable volume while sleeping.

Step 6: Begin to talk about what you desire as if it is already a fact. Let’s say you are involved in a conversation with somebody about your finances. Talk as if you are already as prosperous as you want to be. Remember your reality follows your imagination.

Step 7: Repeat, repeat and repeat, new habits are formed through repetition. Remember it takes 21 days to form a brand new belief.

If you will follow these seven simple steps you will successfully mind wash yourself.

So until next week

Stay Positive Stay Abundant

Umesh Pherwani