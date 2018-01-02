Miss India pageant damaged my self-esteem: Sobhita Dhulipala

The title of Miss India is touted to be synonymous with self-confidence but former Miss India and actor Sobhita Dhulipala says the process of winning the crown ended up damaging her self-esteem.

The 25-year-old actor said while growing up in Vishakapatnam she was an “uncool geek child, a loner” who had not watched more than 20 films, eight of which were from the Harry Potter magicverse.

The actor, who made her debut with Anurag Kashyap’s “Raman Raghav 2.0”, termed her college experience as “brutal” and that was when the need for “seeking validation” seeped in.

“My friend was interning at the Miss India office and asked me to go for an audition. I just wanted to clear one basic round to show it to my friends. ‘I’m in this mind space and I can do this, losers’. I cleared the first round and then I wanted to do more.

After winning the beauty pageant in 2013, the model- turned-actor represented India for Miss Earth the same year in the Philippines where she won the sub-titles of Miss Photogenic, Miss Beauty for a cause, Miss Talent and Miss Beautiful face.

The actor was recently seen in a cameo in Saif Ali Khan’s “Chef” and again features with him in “Kaalakaandi”.

Directed by Akshat Verma, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12.