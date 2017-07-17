Mithali raj made a mark

India women’s team batting revolved round Mithali Raj as they sealed a semi-final berth by defeating New Zealand by a huge margin at Derby. The Indian skipper, who became the highest run-getter in ODIs and the first bats woman to reach 6000 runs continued her purple patch by batting first. This convincing victory made India a favourites to win the Championship as well if they go through the semi-final also in style. With a total aggregate of 356 runs in seven matches at an imposing average of 50.81 became the star of Women’s World cup. She won the player of the match award for her stylish century. Victory by a huge margin saw the Indian team in good light and face Australia in the second semi-final. Indian batting revolved round Mithali and she did not disappoint in a crucial game and helped out our cause in going to the knock out stage of the championship.

Calicut Krishnan Ramani

