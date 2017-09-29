MobiKwik unveils digital ticketing for Mumbai Metro One

Indian Mobile Wallet Major, MobiKwik on Friday said it has partnered with Reliance Infrastructure-led Mumbai Metro One for digital ticketing.

The tie up enables purchase of tickets and recharging metro cards on the go, Mobikwik said in a statement.

MobiKwik has introduced a metro section in its app for seamless recharge and ticket bookings. Mumbai Metro has 12 stations under its route in operation.

“MobiKwik is offering in app card recharges and QR code token payments at all metro stations. We are very excited at the prospect of being a part of over 3.9 lakh Mumbaikar’ lives every day and in partnering with Mumbai Metro to provide its commuters a seamless journey,” Vineet Singh, Chief Business Officer at MobiKwik said in a statement.

Last quarter, MobiKwik had announced its partnership with Mumbai’s kaali-peeli ride hailing app, ‘Aamchi Drive’ as its official wallet partner. The wallet major has also partnered with BEST for booking of tickets.

The foray of MobiKwik into the travel space comes against the backdrop of significant rise of business in the online travel market, it said.