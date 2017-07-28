The modern housewives extracts full-tilt glamour and drama from its mundane suburban setting. With her face powdered to perfection, she flutters her pretty eyelashes while positioning a succulent turkey in the oven. It clearly shows that the house wives work more than men but their work is hardly recognized as they mainly do unskilled work. Their household chores are never counted as a work. If we compare with past women in modern times we find that women have achieved a lot but in reality they still have a long way to go. Their path is full of roadblocks. Women have left the secured domain of their home and are now in the battlefield of life, fully armoured with their talent. They had proven themselves. Today many women are well educated and they are now into different professions.

Women have been putting in labour not only in terms of physical output but also in terms of quality and efficiency. About one-third of married women with children are currently full-time homemakers. One would find that still there are many problems that women have to undergo daily. These problems have become the part and parcel of life of Indian women and some of them have accepted themselves as their fate.

