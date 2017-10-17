Modi govt’s ‘witch-hunt’ failed to prove Robert Vadra guilty: Congress

After BJP’s attack, Congress on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should get “any investigation” done into any allegations against Robert Vadra, son-in-law of party chief Sonia Gandhi, to find out if there was any “wrong-doing”.

Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said Vadra has been going through “witch-hunting” for the last 41 months.

He was talking to reporters on a claim in a media report that Vadra had “links” with fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

“As far as any allegations against Robert Vadra are concerned, we will only say, Modiji has been in power for 41 months.”

“They have a government in Haryana and Rajasthan, and by all means, conduct any investigation that you choose, and come to a conclusion through a free and fair process of law of any wrong-doing,” Surjewala said.

He said in “witch-hunting” of 41 months and multiple commissions of inquiries, the BJP has not arrived at a single conclusion of a violation of any law, rule or regulation, in either Haryana or Rajasthan.

“Allegations were levelled in these two states, based on which they came to power,” the Congress spokesman added.

A national news channel on Monday had claimed that “the absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari (had) booked business-class tickets for Vadra in 2012.”

Citing the media report, the BJP on Tuesday asked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul to break their “silence” on it.

Addressing a press meet in New Delhi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the silence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul will be construed as acceptance of the charges against Vadra.

Irani on Monday had targeted Rahul Gandhi with her tweet which said, “Eagerly awaiting Rahulji’s poetic explanation for #VadraTicketGate.”