It was a successful trip for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to US as Donald Trump called him a true friend ahead of a maiden meeting between the two world leaders. Inviting chiefs of top US companies to invest in India, Modi said the country has emerged as a business-friendly destination, particularly with the upcoming implementation of GST, which he termed as a game changer. Modi means business as he met Tim Cook of Apple, Sunder Pichai of Google, and Jeff Bezos of Amazon to discuss various business prospects with top leaders in trade and industry. India’s growth story is now history and we always look for a win-win situation. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) could be subject of studies in US business schools and will prove to be game changer as far as India is concerned. Emergency in 1975 was thought as the darkest time in Indian history but somehow we have overcome from those days and made most of the opportunities available to bring more business to the country.

Nickhil Mani

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)