Modi moved by Moshe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it a point to meet Moshe Holtzberg in Tel Aviv and that was a fine gesture on his part. Moshe was just around two years old during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and was at the Nariman House, one of the sites targeted by 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. Moshe’s parents Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg died in the 2008 attacks, in which 166 people lost their lives. He was saved by his nanny, Sandra, who managed to escape with the toddler from the Nariman House, also known as Chabad House, as it came under attack. Rivka and Gavriel Holtzberg, serving as emissaries of Chabad in Mumbai, were killed along with six others at the attack site. Modi has invited Moshe to India.

