Modi’s visit to US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited USA to bring on board Donald Trump for enhancing technical collaboration between two countries. One local gentleman there described Modiji as a mountain of magnets and he surely will charm the US president. US must hire highly skilled Indian workforce to augment manufacturing. He may not accommodate unproductive and the politically inclined persons, and India must have no issue with this. India should assist US entrepreneurs to set up plants in our nation and the government must offer land, power and water. Bureaucracy must be tightened because they ask for their pound of flesh before providing services. Training of Indian engineers and factory workers is a must because we are strong on theory but do not know how to do a job. Americans will open factories here if they are assured of good returns and they feel safe in investing. Our social climate must be made conducive so that foreigners feel safe and they can eat what they like.Today there is too much social turmoil involving Hindus and Muslims which must end.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)