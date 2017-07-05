Modi’s war against black money

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly warned that Indians who had stashed unaccounted money abroad in Swiss banks could face more difficulties when Switzerland starts realtime information exchange with India in two years. Black wealth held in liquid form is parked in the banks of these countries/locations. Corruption and dishonesty leads to generation of black money. Black money in all its forms, supports crime and is slap on the honest and hardworking people. It is the duty of the government to unearth black money in India and abroad and use it for the welfare of people. What is lacking appears to be sincerity in unearthing black money because politicians cutting across party lines have parked their funds abroad.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)