Molestation in moving vehicle

Mumbai is becoming increasingly dangerous with women going out is facing danger most of the time. In a recent incident a 22 year old molested woman was molested in a moving car. In India women are the main target for eve teasing, molestation, rape, acid throwing, ragging and honour killing and that is unbecoming of a country where women are most respected in a society. A new study has found that nine in 10 women have suffered some form of sexual discrimination at the work place, which is alarming and India is not an exception to this.

Mumbai roads are very busy and considered a safe place for women unlike in Delhi. But the crime rate is increasing enormously in the city. Helpless state of women should come to an end and we should provide security to them all the time. The passerby and the police force should be alert enough to prevent such happenings and must remain vigilant enough. Women safety is of foremost importance as they are also part of the system taking up prestigious as well as odd jobs and it is time to treat them like our mothers and sisters.

M.R. Jayanthi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)