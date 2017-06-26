Monsoon menace

First monsoon rains saw a teen falling into Vikhroli nullah in a freak accident as the downpour washed away a youth. Drowning incident has crippled the city and neighbourhood. These incidents have been happening during monsoon season and youth should not venture out and face the fatal death. Two friends got struck in currents near Parksite area and one of them was washed away in the downpour that followed heavy winds. More and more miserable drowning deaths sends wrong signal during the monsoon season in the city. Venturing out during rains on slippery grounds is dangerous during heavy downpour.

Parents sending their children to these spots are having sleepless nights and if they return home without any serious mishap then they are lucky enough. Parents have to advise their children not to undertake such ventures alone. There is no one to caution them. It is time to put blocks and Boards to instruct people not to cross the limit. After all life is precious and even lifeguards posted in water parks and beaches find it difficult to save the drowning victims. Mouth to mouth resurrection can revive some of them. The intake of water is to be taken out before proceeding further and give the confidence to the victim that survival is possible in his case. But prevention is better than cure is right. Let us take care to save human life from drowning.

Jayanthy Ramani

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)