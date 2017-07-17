Even though there was an indication about shortfall of monsoon rains this season, the there is no dearth of rains songs picturised in films. From the days of Shree 420 we enjoyed both Nargis and Rajkapoor’s chemistry go a long way in the rain water and only an umbrella separating them at times. It was well picturised in black and white. Next we remember about superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Namak Halal with fast number Aaj Rapat Jaaye toh, with Late Simita Patil at her best in co-operating with star hero. Sawan Barse Tarse Dil in Dahek showed Sonali Bendre at her best with action hero Akshaye Khanna. But the most bewildering revelation came in Saya’s Geele Geele Pani with Saree clad Urmila Matondkar playing the lead role with the combination of lyrics Gulzar and music director Vishal Bhardwaj doing a memorable number.

Hum Tum film saw the title song going a long way in the enjoyment of a rain song. The best of the best came when Kareena Kapoor did reveal her naval and singing Chameli to the enjoyment of front benches. Chandni hit the box office with melodious songs and Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki made a mark to attract more audience in the year 1989. Manzil made a musical start with Rimjhim Girey Saawan to the melody of RD Burman with Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar rendering his voice to the tall Amitabh Bachchan in the year 1979. Haste Zakhm in 1973 saw new comer Navin Nischal and Priya Rajvanshi doing rounds in rain for the music of Madan Mohan. In all monsoon musings gives the scope for drenching and enjoying the rain water as it falls all over the heroine and hero.

