‘Moonlight’ director loved ‘Call Me By Your Name’

Barry Jenkins, the director of last year’s Oscar-winning gay coming-of-age drama “Moonlight”, has given a glowing review to this year’s standout movie “Call Me By Your Name”.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, “Call Me By Your Name”, starring Timothe Chalamet and Armie Hammer, follows 17-year- old Elio (Chalamet). He falls in love with a handsome doctoral student (Hammer), who has come to intern, at his father’s sun- drenched Italian villa during the summer.

“CALL ME BY YOUR NAME sweetness without a trace of sentimentality; a work made without fear of sentimentality,” Jenkins wrote.

“Sweetness beside sex. Sex that transmutes love. An intellectually rigorous examination that never loses warmth. Earnest, mature and endearing the whole way through,” Jenkins wrote.

“Moonlight” dealt with a similar subject with the story of a young black man who grapples with his sexuality while growing up through an impoverished Miami backdrop.

Jenkins said it was refreshing to see a work that “aligns curiosity, fear and courage side by side, image to image, human beings drifting from one emotion to the next and back, revealing and retreating from themselves, from life; all of us capable of so much, but allowing ourselves so very little”.

Jenkins praised the “delicate and humane” take of the director.

“Elegant and brilliant in its modesty. For in this film Luca has gotten to the essence of a clear principle: there are few things more profound than the evolution of a human heart. And there’s no more direct way to access one’s true self.

“Call Me By Your Name” is expected to do well at the Oscar nominations.

The film is also nominated for best drama film, best actor in a drama (Chalamet), and best supporting actor in a drama (Hammer) at the Golden Globes.