Mother-Dairy should adopt Delhi-Milk-Scheme

Delhi Milk Scheme (DMS), a public-sector-undertaking, has lost all its relevance for general consumers in Delhi after Union Government set up Mother Dairy to cater need of milk and milk-products for citizens of National Capital Region (NCR). DMS has now only institutional sale with its thousands of milk-booths scattered throughout the city grossly misused as private shops by the licensees in corrupt partnership of DMS personnel. A look on DMS booths anywhere in the city can clearly prove that hardly any DMS product is available on these DMS booths. DMS should put on website booth-wise sale of its products. For a cover-up, DMS milk-booths are now officially permitted to sell non DMS-products. DMS is kept alive as a marketing unit only through institutional sale like in hospitals. Enquiry should be made for large-scale corruption involved in allowing DMS booths as private shops.

Double spent of public-money on overheads can and should be saved by merging DMS with Mother Dairy by converting earlier DMS booths in Mother Dairy booths permitting to sell only Mother Dairy products. Or else, DMS booths may be abandoned and land may be returned to land-owning agencies. Shocking revelations on DMS website about declining sale and increasing losses confirm DMS to be a white-elephant requiring immediate merger with Mother-Dairy. Or else, requests from famous co-operative giants Amul or Sudha for takeover of DMS should be accepted without any further delay to prevent large-scale corruption in misuse of DMS booths as private shops.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)