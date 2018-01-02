So much love! Akshay, Twinkle feature on Hello Magazine cover

The power couple of Bollywood – superstar Akshay Kumar and actress Twinkle Khanna – have raised the temperatures with their latest photoshoot for Hello Magazine.

The magazine shared the cover of their latest issue on their official Instagram page.

Khiladi Kumar was seen wearing a grey turtleneck while Twinkle Khanna gazed into his eyes and was seen wearing a simple black top.

Twinkle sported deep brown smokey eyes, nude lips, and sleek straight hair.

The issue talks about ‘New Beginnings: Twinkle and Akshay’ on their latest project and their passion to create a change.

The couple is currently holidaying in Cape Town, South Africa with family. Twinkle recently celebrated her 43rd birthday and Akshay’s sweet tweet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is all set with his biggest release this year – ‘Padman’, hitting the theatres on January 26.

Directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna, the movie is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who brought a revolution by introducing a low-cost sanitary napkin machine for rural women, who do not have access to menstrual hygiene products.

The movie also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.