‘Mukkabaaz’ gets U/A certificate, Kashyap thanks Joshi, Irani

Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film, “Mukkabaaz” has been given a U/A certificate by the CBFC and the director said he is grateful to censor board Chief Prasoon Joshi for a “reasonable, rational and empowering experience”.

The filmmaker also thanked I&B Minister Smriti Irani for providing him with some “space” to express himself in a free and fearless manner through his movie.

Starring Vineet Kumar Singh and Zoya Hussain, the sports drama chronicles the power dynamics in Uttar Pradesh and has been receiving praise even before its scheduled release on January 12.

Kashyap, 45, took to Twitter to announce the news.

“In times of uncertainty and great doubt I am grateful to actually have a reasonable, rational and empowering experience with the CBFC. U/A with one voluntary audio deletion…”

“I was asked by the board, my intention to make this film and I spoke freely and fearlessly and was accorded the respect of a filmmaker by CBFC. Last time that happened was GOW (‘Gangs of Wasseypur’)” he wrote.

The filmmaker also said a “voluntary audio deletion was the difference between getting an A certificate and the U/A”.

“Thank you @prasoonjoshi_ and @smritiirani and the board and the revising committee panel. Just to be given space to speak freely and fearlessly makes it all so worth it,” Kashyap wrote.