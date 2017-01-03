Mulayam-Akhilesh twosome act

Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav played divide and unite drama very strategically by making headlines on national media but voters seems to be smarter to understand the comedy played by father-son duo. They are bent upon out beating even the top most celluloid jokers. Do you think UP will be in safe hand, when within the party fighting is on for power? It is boosting itself as the national party. Is the party their family property? It is an insult to the self-respect of the people, who voted them.

If you do not learn lesson now, you will never be. This drama was purely to establish Akhilesh as supreme and strong leader. It was pure divisionary tactics by Yadav clan to divert mind of UP residents from the failed governance from past several years. SP has done only dynasty politics in UP and voters remained poor illiterate and backward or migrated to other states. Mulayam pretended to expel top CM backers from SP. This was a race to seek your attention. It’s not about Akhilesh – Mulayam gang, believe me, it’s about you and your attention.

A day after Akhilesh was expelled from the party; he summoned a meeting of SP legislators where over 200 of the 229 party MLAs turned up expressing their loyalty to him.

Some SP MLCs and senior party functionaries loyal to junior Yadav also attended the meeting at the Chief Minister’s official residence at 5-Kalidas Marg. Outside his residence, high drama was witnessed with youth supporters of Akhilesh assembling in large numbers to vent their fury over his expulsion and that of his uncle Ramgopal Yadav. On 30th December 2016, Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled him too from the party again for six years, but on the following day the expulsion was revoked by the party on constitutional grounds. The open rebellion prompted Mulayam to again sack Ram Gopal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party. Amid the on-going stalemate and a possible division of the ruling party, Azam Khan tried to broker a truce between the father and the son. The ceasefire started with a phone call between the father and son after which Mulayam was flown back to Lucknow where he met Akhilesh. The duo was joined by Shivpal two hours later; however, no word has come out on the possible outcomes of the meeting.

According to constitutional experts, in all likelihood, the poll panel could freeze the party symbol and allot new symbols to both the factions to contest the assembly elections scheduled this year. This might come as a blow to both sides as the symbol “cycle” is a well-established brand. At a convention held in Lucknow, Akhilesh anointed himself as the Samajwadi Party President and said Mulayam would remain a “Marg Darshak”. The Akhilesh camp also named a new state unit chief in place of Shivpal Yadav and sacked Amar Singh, whom the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has repeatedly dubbed as a “dalal”. Amar Singh, the Trojan-horse has been slipped into the SP camp by those who are out to capture power at any costs.

Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav are making a renewed effort at a truce to keep their Samajwadi Party from splitting just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. After a meeting that lasted beyond two hours, sources said a peace treaty was discussed with these compromises: Mulayam Singh, who was replaced as party president on the weekend by his son, will reassume top boss role; Akhilesh Yadav will help decide the party’s candidates; and Shivpal Yadav, who is Mulayam Singh’s brother and a long-standing red flag for Akhilesh Yadav, will be granted a national role in party affairs, allowing the Chief Minister some more breathing space in Lucknow. However, as with all things Yadav recently, the health warning is that compromises have come unstuck with surprising alacrity.

Ram Gopal Yadav, who is the main mentor to Akhilesh, announced to the media saying that their claim to use the party symbol of the cycle remains valid. Ram Gopal Yadav met with the Election Commission to file ownership rights. On Monday, it was Mulayam Singh who made the same claim before the Election Commission. The symbol, familiar to voters for decades, is an incredibly valuable asset. The Election Commission could choose to suspend or freeze the party symbol and not allot it to either side if the Samajwadi Party splits.

To conclude entire drama, father and son met privately, floating the hope that in the absence of aides with vested interests, they would be able to reconcile their differences. Shivpal Yadav joined the meeting after nearly two hours. The meeting where these changes were made was attended by thousands of workers, making it clear that Akhilesh Yadav and not his father is the party’s preferred choice. The show of strength coerced Mulayam Singh into seeking a compromise. For his part, Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly and emotionally said he has no wish to undermine his father.

Many believe that Akhilesh Yadav has emerged as a winner in the bitter Samajwadi family feud. But the leader is certainly pained at the way things have gone from bad to worse within the Samajwadi clan with his uncle Shivpal openly expressing displeasure over the young leader’s style of working.

Whatsoever, history teaches us every transition of crown and winning the hard battle involves feud, betrayal, scapegoat, bloodbath, deceit, conceit, favouritism, bribe and much more rather than war tactics or bravery without bothering nation’s property and people’s welfare. Modern politicians adept in those skills and implement it at apt time making mockery of people and party workers, wasting valuable administration’s time and asset. Unfortunately, people failed to learn and these opportunistic politicians are quite wise and never allow people to find options or become intelligent.

